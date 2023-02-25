2020 Delhi riots: Four acquitted of rioting, arson, theft charges

A court in New Delhi has acquitted four men in a case of rioting, vandalism, arson and theft by a mob at Bhagirathi Vihar during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the accused were entitled to the benefit of doubt.

The court was hearing a case against Dinesh Yadav, Sahil, Sandeep and Tinku, accused of being part of a riotous mob that was involved in looting and arson in some shops on February 25, 2020.

"I find that charges levelled against the accused persons, in this case, are not proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons... are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case," Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed earlier this week.