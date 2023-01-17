2020 Delhi riots: We don't believe in unnecessarily keeping people behind bars, says SC

The top court, which had agreed to hear the appeals filed by police and issued notices to the three, had refused to stay the high court verdicts.



It had also clarified that the release of the three activists on bail was not being interfered with at this stage.



Earlier, Mehta had argued that 53 people had died and over 700 were injured during the riots which took place at a time when the then US president and other dignitaries were in the national capital.



The high court had said although the definition of a 'terrorist act' in section 15 of the UAPA is "wide and somewhat vague", it must partake the essential character of terrorism and that the phrase 'terrorist act' cannot be permitted to be applied in a "cavalier manner" to criminal acts that squarely fall under the purview of the Indian Penal Code.