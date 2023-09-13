2020 riots case: Court criticises Delhi Police for delay in filing charge sheet due to G20

A Delhi court has reprimanded the Delhi Police for its failure to file a supplementary charge sheet in a case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

The delay was attributed to the Investigating Officer (IO)'s involvement in security arrangements for the G20 Summit held in the national capital on September 9-10.

The Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation provided by the police, stating that law enforcement agencies must balance their responsibilities related to law and order management with those concerning ongoing investigations.

He said that the extended time granted by the court to fulfill investigative tasks should be used effectively.