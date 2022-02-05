2021 Kabul airport attack carried out using single explosive device: US

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terror group's Khorasan unit (IS-K), that has carried out several other bombings since the Taliban came to power.



While presenting the findings of an investigation into the attack, Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, said on Thursday: "The investigation found that a single explosive device killed at least 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members by explosively directing ball bearings through a packed crowd into our men and women at Abbey Gate.



"The investigation found no definitive proof that anyone was ever hit or killed by gunfire either US or Afghan. This conclusion was based upon the careful consideration of sworn testimony of more than 100 witnesses, and especially those witnesses and Observation Towers — both American and British — who were in locations unaffected by the blast, and that had commanding views of the scene before, during and after the explosive attack."