2023 to witness series of assembly polls, being seen as semi-finals to LS elections

Sources in the Election Commission had indicated in December that the elections in the three states will be held together, followed by polls in Karnataka later.



The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. Polls in the BJP-ruled state to form a new assembly could be held in late April or early May.



The last part of 2023 would witness a series of assembly polls with terms of legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates in December this year and January 2024.



While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively.



The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively.



Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage.