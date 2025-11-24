2023 train shooting case: Sacked RPF constable seeks bail, claims disorder

Dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary — accused of killing his senior colleague and three passengers in one of the most disturbing attacks on the rail network in recent years — on Monday sought bail, asserting that he is suffering from “white matter disease” and “delusional disorder”.

The application, moved through his advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, was filed before a Mumbai sessions court while Chaudhary remains lodged in Thane Jail.

The case arises from the 31 July 2023 shooting aboard the Jaipur–Mumbai Central Express, when Chaudhary allegedly shot dead assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena before walking through the train coach and killing three passengers — all of them Muslim men travelling separately.

Their deaths, along with Chaudhary’s recorded statements and behaviour on the train, provoked national outrage and concerns about motive. After the shooting, he was seen delivering communal remarks and, according to the prosecution, phoned his uncle to tell him to “watch the news”, suggesting awareness of the gravity of his actions even as events were unfolding.

Chaudhary was arrested near Mira Road station after passengers pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. He was still armed with his service weapon, and witnesses later described a scene of chaos, fear and disbelief as the accused moved through the compartment.

In a September hearing, a Muslim woman travelling on the train told the court that Chaudhary had held a gun to her head and forced her to chant 'Jai Mata di'.