2024 Lok Sabha in numbers: NDA has 292 seats, INDIA 234; BJP 240, Congress 99
Including the final table of party-wise seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha
The Election Commission of India has now declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99.
The last result to be announced was that of Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated the BJP's Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes.
While the Lok Sabha has 543 members, counting was held for 542 seats, since the BJP's Surat candidate, Mukesh Dalal, had already been elected unopposed.
According to the final results, declared early on Wednesday, 5 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.
The BJP, whose candidates contested in the name of Modi, won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation — a far cry from the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, when it had a majority on its own.
With support from key allies — N. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners — the NDA has at least crossed the halfway mark.
The Congress, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to the 52 it won in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.
As the Samajwadi Party kept the INDIA bloc's morale high in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), another key member of the opposition alliance, won 29 seats in West Bengal — higher than its 2019 tally of 22. The BJP, which had won 18 seats in Bengal in the last Lok Sabha elections, won only 12 seats this time.
The results certainly did not throw up the landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for, which was also projected by the exit polls.
More than 640 million votes were counted in this, the world's largest democratic exercise, conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases.
And this is what the final count by party looks like:
BJP - 240
Congress - 99
Samajwadi Party - 37
Trinamool Congress - 29
DMK - 22
Telugu Desam Party - 16
JD(U) - 12
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - 9
NCP (Sharad Pawar) - 8
Shiv Sena - 7
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - 5
YSRCP - 4
RJD - 4
CPI(M) - 4
Indian Union Muslim League - 3
AAP - 3
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - 3
Janasena Party - 2
CPI (ML) (Liberation) - 2
JD(S) - 2
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - 2
CPI - 2
Rashtriya Lok Dal - 2
National Conference - 2
United People’s Party, Liberal - 1
Asom Gana Parishad - 1
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 1
Kerala Congress - 1
Revolutionary Socialist Party - 1
NCP - 1
Voice of the People Party - 1
Zoram People’s Movement - 1
Shiromani Akali Dal - 1
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - 1
Bharat Adivasi Party - 1
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - 1
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - 1
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - 1
Apna Dal (Soneylal) - 1
AJSU Party - 1
AIMIM - 1
Independent - 7
