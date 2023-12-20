21 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 in three states, says NITI Aayog member VK Paul

Amidst a steady increase of Covid-19 cases in the country, India has confirmed 21 cases of the new coronavirus variant JN.1, said VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (health). According to reports, 19 of the cases were reported from Goa, one each from Maharashtra and Kerala.

While asserting that there was no need to panic, Paul said the scientific community in India was closely investigating the new variant as he emphasised the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems. Paul also highlighted that about 91 to 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment.

The first JN.1 case in India was detected in a sample taken from a 79-year-old woman in Kerala with mild symptoms on 8 December, and that person was cured. The data was shared by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Union health ministry secretary Sudhansh Pant reportedly said the JN.1 variant is under intense scientific scrutiny but not a cause of immediate concern. No clustering of cases owing to the JN.1 variant has been observed in India. All the cases were found to be mild, and the patients recovered without any complications.