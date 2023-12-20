21 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 in three states, says NITI Aayog member VK Paul
Paul highlights that about 91 to 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment
Amidst a steady increase of Covid-19 cases in the country, India has confirmed 21 cases of the new coronavirus variant JN.1, said VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (health). According to reports, 19 of the cases were reported from Goa, one each from Maharashtra and Kerala.
While asserting that there was no need to panic, Paul said the scientific community in India was closely investigating the new variant as he emphasised the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems. Paul also highlighted that about 91 to 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment.
The first JN.1 case in India was detected in a sample taken from a 79-year-old woman in Kerala with mild symptoms on 8 December, and that person was cured. The data was shared by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
Union health ministry secretary Sudhansh Pant reportedly said the JN.1 variant is under intense scientific scrutiny but not a cause of immediate concern. No clustering of cases owing to the JN.1 variant has been observed in India. All the cases were found to be mild, and the patients recovered without any complications.
Nonetheless, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases and the detection of the new variant. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities across the country and stressed on being alert against emerging strains of coronavirus.
Earlier, it was reported that a man had passed away from Covid-19 in Karnataka on 15 December, but state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the department hasn't been able to confirm if the death was owing to the JN.1 variant. The minister claimed there is no reason to panic about the new subvariant that has been detected in the country, but one must be alert.
Karnataka has tested nearly 1,020 people for Covid over the past 24 hours, which is the highest across all states.
The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapid spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk. The JN.1 variant was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 Omicron sublineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI.
The two variants are nearly identical, except for a single difference in their spike proteins. Primary symptoms are similar to those from previous variants — sore throat, fatigue, headache, congestion, coughing, and fever.
WHO evaluated the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 as low "based on the available yet limited evidence", but warned, "it is anticipated that this variant may cause an increase in SARS-CoV-2 cases amid a surge of infections of other viral and bacterial infections, especially in countries entering the winter season".
The JN.1 variant has been reported in the USA, China, Singapore and India, according to India's ministry of health and family welfare. Seven cases of the variant have been reported from China.
India has also so far reported 614 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number since 21 May this year. As of Wednesday, the number of active cases has increased to 2,311, rising from 938 as recorded on 11 December and 1,970 on Tuesday.
With additional inputs from Abhijit Chatterjee
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines