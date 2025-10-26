21 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Twenty-one Maoist cadres, including a divisional committee secretary, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Sunday, officials said. The group also handed over 18 weapons, marking another significant blow to the insurgent movement in the state’s Bastar region.

According to police, the surrender took place under the ‘Poona Margem: Rehabilitation through Reintegration’ initiative launched by the Bastar Range police to encourage Maoists to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

“The 21 includes Division Committee Secretary Mukesh. Thirteen are women ultras. The 21 comprise four divisional committee members, nine area committee members and eight part of the outlawed movement's lower rungs. They all belong to Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of the Keshkal Division (North Sub-Zonal Bureau) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist),” a senior police official said.

The cadres handed over three AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, four self-loading rifles (SLRs), six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles, and a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) to the authorities during the surrender.

Police officials said the decision of several senior functionaries to lay down arms reflected the growing impact of sustained security operations and the Bastar police’s community-based outreach programmes.