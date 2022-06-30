210 orderlies repatriated in Tamil Nadu after Madras HC order

The Madras High Court in a landmark judgment on June 22 lashed out against the practice of trained, educated policemen being deployed as orderlies at the residence of senior police officers including IPS officers as also retired police officers.



Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the Madras High Court in the judgment said that this practice would demoralize the police force and using a personal belonging to a uniformed service for domestic work of senior officials is illegal and amounts to misconduct.