21.5 million people in tourism sector lost their jobs since COVID-19 outbreak: Govt

The minister said due to the pro-tourists initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, India's rank in global tourist destinations has gone up by about 20 positions from 52 in 2013 to 32 in 2019.



To encourage more international tourists, the government has already decided to waive the visa fee of the first five lakh arrivals, he said.



He said after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, till March 7, 2022, as many as 51,960 regular visas and 1.57 e-visas were given by India.



Replying to a question by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who said that there should be control over air fare as travelling has become costly, affecting tourism industry, Reddy said the government has deliberated upon the issue and has been giving subsidy to the airfares under the 'Udan' scheme to the airlines flying to tourist destinations.