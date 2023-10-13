22 more taluks in Karnataka declared drought hit

The Karnataka government on Friday issued an official notification declaring 22 more taluks drought affected, based on another round of crop survey and ground truthing report conducted in the past one week.

Out of these, 11 taluks have been identified as facing "severe drought".

With this, a total of 216 taluks -- out of the total of 236 taluks in the state -- have been declared as drought affected, which includes 189 severe drought-hit and 27 moderate drought-hit taluks.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that another memorandum will be submitted to the central government next Monday seeking additional relief funds for the state.

In the first phase, 195 talukas out of 236 talukas of the state were declared drought-affected, he said, "but, this year there has been a severe drought, which is unprecedented in the history, and almost all the districts are rain-deficit. Hence there was a demand to declare the rest of the taluks also as drought affected." A cabinet sub-committee headed by Gowda had met on October 9, where deputy commissioners of all districts were instructed to conduct another round of crop survey and ground truthing in 22 taluks out of the 34 taluks that were left out of the drought list.