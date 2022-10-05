23% of Small and Medium Businesses remain closed in India as pandemic wanes: Meta survey

As a result of these headwinds, nearly a quarter of SMBs (24 per cent) reported increasing their prices by 20 per cent or more in the past six months.



Amid the challenges, small businesses have continued to innovate and adapt to economic hardship by using digital tools as 51 per cent of SMBs said they use digital tools to communicate directly with customers.



They also use digital tools for other business activities as 43 per cent use them to advertise and 36 per cent use them to sell goods and services.



"Digital tools have played an outsized role in generating sales for diverse-owned businesses in particular, which is critical as the report has historically revealed these communities have faced higher closure rates," said Meta.



For example, small businesses led by women used digital tools at higher rates and generated more online sales revenue than small businesses led by men.



Meta said that it is continuing to build new technologies and functionality to make it easier for the more than 200 million businesses using its platforms to reach their customers and grow.