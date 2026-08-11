24 Kolkata schoolgirls fall ill, rushed to RG Kar hospital; cause under probe

At least 24 girl students from a school in Kolkata were rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday night after suddenly falling ill, triggering medical attention as doctors work to unravel what caused the cluster of symptoms.

The students are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s emergency department, where doctors are closely monitoring their condition. The girls have reported symptoms including fever, abdominal pain and vomiting, but hospital authorities said all of them are stable.

The exact reason behind the students falling ill around the same time remains unclear, with medical teams conducting a series of examinations to determine the underlying cause.

A hospital official said doctors are considering several possibilities, including a potential food- or water-borne illness, while an infectious cause has also not been ruled out.