24 Kolkata schoolgirls fall ill, rushed to RG Kar hospital; cause under probe
Girls have reported symptoms including fever, abdominal pain and vomiting, but hospital authorities say all of them are stable
At least 24 girl students from a school in Kolkata were rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday night after suddenly falling ill, triggering medical attention as doctors work to unravel what caused the cluster of symptoms.
The students are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s emergency department, where doctors are closely monitoring their condition. The girls have reported symptoms including fever, abdominal pain and vomiting, but hospital authorities said all of them are stable.
The exact reason behind the students falling ill around the same time remains unclear, with medical teams conducting a series of examinations to determine the underlying cause.
A hospital official said doctors are considering several possibilities, including a potential food- or water-borne illness, while an infectious cause has also not been ruled out.
“The students are stable and are being monitored. We are conducting the necessary examinations to determine the cause of their symptoms,” the official said.
The simultaneous onset of illness among the students has prompted doctors to maintain close watch as they assess whether the cases are connected and whether there is a common source behind the symptoms.
School authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.
Meanwhile, sources in the West Bengal Health Department said health minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay may visit RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the situation and review the treatment and assessment of the students.
As doctors continue their investigations, the focus remains on identifying the cause swiftly and ensuring that all affected students receive appropriate care.
With PTI inputs