24 students test positive at BITS Pilani campus in Goa

"It started two to three days ago, that is when we started to test the students according to our protocol and yesterday the number reached 24. Strike rate is not high compared to students on campus," Halarnkar said.



"Health authorities are already in the campus and primacy contacts and secondary contacts are being tested," he added.



The South Goa district administration has already issued guidelines to be implemented at the educational campus which includes mandatory screening of the inmates, setting up of quarantine facilities, mandatory cancellation of offline classes and other events.