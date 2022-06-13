25 days of severe heat so far this summer in Delhi, highest since 2012

In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above on 30 days. The number of such days was 35 in 2010, the highest in the 1951-2022 period, the data showed.



The capital saw six such days last year and three in 2020, the lowest since 1997 when only two such days were recorded.



Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 16 days in 2019, 19 days in 2018, 15 days each in 2017 and 2016, 18 days in 2015, 15 days in 2014 and 17 days in 2013.



Delhi did not witness any such day in 1953, 1954 and 1971, the data showed.