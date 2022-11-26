25 students taken ill due to stale food in Andhra school

At least 25 children studying in a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district were taken ill after having food supplied by school authorities under the Mid-Day Meal scheme.



The incident occurred in the municipal primary school in Kadiri town of the district.



Of the 148 children, 121 had attended classes on Friday. The students complained that food served to them became stale. School principal Lavanya then asked the catering agency to supply fresh food to students.



However, before cooking fresh food, the agency provided meals to some students. At least 25 of them took ill.



The affected students complained of vomiting and stomach upset. Initially eight students were shifted to government hospital Kadiri. Later, 17 more students were taken to hospital.



District education officer S. V. Krishna Reddy visited the hospital and called on the students. He described the condition of the students as stable. He said the students were taken ill due to poor quality food served to them. The officer promised an inquiry and appropriate action against those found negligent.