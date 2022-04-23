2,527 fresh COVID-19 infections push India's tally of cases to 4,30,54,952

An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the health ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,17,724, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.