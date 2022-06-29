National

26 injured as bus hits divider, overturns on e-way in UP

As many as 26 passengers were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus hit a divider and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday

IANS
IANS

As many as 26 passengers were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus hit a divider and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The injured have been admitted to a community health centre and three of the passengers have been referred to the district hospital.

According to reports, the bus was coming from Chhapra in Bihar and was on its way to Delhi.


Most of the passengers were sleeping when the accident took place. It is presumed that the driver had dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.


