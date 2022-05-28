26 injured in J&K road accident As many as 26 passengers were injured when the bus they were tavelling in turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday







IANS Engagement: 0 As many as 26 passengers were injured when the bus they were tavelling in turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday. According to police, the driver lost control of the bus leading to the accident in Battal Ballian area of Udhampur district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"Six of the injured have been referred to government medical college hospital in Jammu", police said.

