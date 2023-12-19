26% of Indian workers at risk of leaving their current firm next year: Report

About 26 per cent of Indian employees are at risk of leaving their present organisation next year, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), nearly 28 per cent of workers globally said they are actively or passively looking for a new job because they do not see themselves with their current employer within a year.

"With 26 per cent of the Indian employees surveyed at risk of leaving next year the task for employers in the country is as challenging as it is for its global peers. The key will be for employers to prioritise and invest in the most optimal way to understand what really matters to their employees," said Neetu Chitkara, MD & Partner, leads People & Organisational Practice, BCG India.

The report surveyed 11,000 employees from eight countries (US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and India) between October 6 and 30, 2023.