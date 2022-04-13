28 hospitalised after consuming spurious drink at fair in Gurugram

He told the police that he, along with his family members, had visited the 'Buddo Mata Temple' on Tuesday night.



"In the fair, a 30-year-old man came to us and offered free soft drink as 'Prashad' in a glass which was consumed by my nephew Riya and the wife of my brother Monica and after half an hour, the duo's condition deteriorated. We immediately rushed them to the hospital for treatment," Sushil told the police.



The complainant also alleged that the temple management did not adopt proper safety measures for devotees. They even did not install CCTV cameras on the premises and surrounding areas.



A doctor at the civil hospital told reporters that several patients including kids brought to the hospital complained of drowsiness and vomiting.