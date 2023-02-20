28 houses on the verge of collapse in Karnaprayag

Land subsidence started in this area of the town last year during the rainy season. The residents had demanded the administration to take security measures in the disaster-prone areas, which was ignored.



Khurana said that the buildings which have developed extensive cracks will be evacuated and the people living there will be shifted to safer places.



The residents who choose to live in rented accommodations will be provided the rent amount for six months, said the official.



Khurana also directed the SDM to get a detailed survey of the structures done.