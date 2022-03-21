29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia: Sources

As many as 29 antiquities, including on the themes of Lord Shiva and his disciples, Lord Vishnu and the Jain tradition, have been repatriated to India by Australia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected them, government sources said on Monday.

These antiquities come from different time periods, with the earliest dating to 9-10 century CE.

