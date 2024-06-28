3 dead, at least 6 injured after portion of roof of Delhi airport's T-1 collapses

At least three people died and at least six were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, 28 June Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said, as per the Hindu.

Search operation is underway to make sure no one else is trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.

The injured persons have been hospitalised, DFS officials said.