3 dead, at least 6 injured after portion of roof of Delhi airport's T-1 collapses
All departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure
At least three people died and at least six were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, 28 June Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said, as per the Hindu.
Search operation is underway to make sure no one else is trapped in the damaged vehicles.
Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.
The injured persons have been hospitalised, DFS officials said.
Of the six, one was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said. Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am.
In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that he is personally monitoring the situation and the injured people have been shifted to hospital.
"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," he said.
Flight departures have been temporarily suspended at the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 following a roof collapse incident early Friday, according to an official.
As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.
Flight arrivals have not been impacted.
"We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused," a DIAL spokesperson said.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.
Terminal-1 has only domestic flight operations. The IGIA airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines