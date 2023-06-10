3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

At least three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand’s Bhowra colliery area on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kumar, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when a portion of the mine caved in.