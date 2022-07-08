3 held in UP for threatening Nupur Sharma's supporter

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly threatening a supporter of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in this Uttar Pradesh district.

The complainant had uploaded a social media status supporting Nupur Sharma following which the accused allegedly threatened to kill him.

All the three accused are in police custody for questioning, officials said.

Additional SP Sagar Jain said: "The accused -- Mohammed Faizan, Shahnawaz Alam and Danish -- had threatened to kill the complainant Nirmal Kumar for supporting Nupur Sharma. The accused allegedly said that Nirmal will face a similar fate as those killed in Amravati and Udaipur."