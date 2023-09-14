3 hurt as private aircraft with 8 onboard skids, crash lands at Mumbai airport

At least three persons were injured after a private business aircraft with six passengers and two crew flying from Vizag to Mumbai skidded off the runway and crash-landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said in Mumbai on Thursday.

VT-DBL, a non-scheduled charter Learjet business aircraft, skidded off the runway and crashed while landing.

According to preliminary information, the mishap is attributed to heavy rains and low visibility at the time of the incident, around 5.30 p.m.