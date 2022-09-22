3 in 4 brands increase mobile gaming ad spend in India: Report

As mobile gaming explodes in India, three in four brands have significantly increased their investment in mobile gaming advertising in the last year owing to higher audience attention and engagement, a report showed on Thursday.



According to the report, 75 per cent of brands have been advertising on mobile game apps for more than a year, which has led to a two-fold increase in gaming ad spends since the pandemic.



Mobile gaming advertising witnessed a 2 times jump in ad spends (on-year) as 97 per cent of marketers advertising on mobile gaming environments said they are satisfied with results, according to the report by InMobi's Mobile Game Advertising 2022'.