3 kids charred to death in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

At least three children were charred to death and four others sustained serious injuries after a fire broke out in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at the house in Danekapura village under Gormi police station due to the blast of an LPG cylinder.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Rathore said that victims comprised a 4-year-old boy, his 10-year-old sister, and their 5-year-old cousin sister.