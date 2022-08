3 LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Acting on specific information generated by the Shopian Police regarding the presence of terrorists in Hushangpora village in Nagbal area on Tuesday, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army and CRPF.

"During the search operation as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," the police said.