3 more houses damaged due to 'sinking' of land in J-K’s Ramban, 16 families shifted so far

Three more residential houses and a 33-kV power transmission line were damaged due to "sinking" of land in the hilly Duksar Dalwa village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said on Monday.

A team of Geological Survey of India (GSI) is visiting the village on Tuesday to ascertain the reasons for the sudden "sinking" of land, which has so far rendered 16 families homeless besides damaging a 500-metre stretch of now closed Sangaldan-Gool road, the officials said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam visited the village and interacted with the affected families, assuring them of every possible help from the administration in their rehabilitation.