3 new Himachal HC judges sworn in

Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi and Rakesh Kainthla were sworn in as the judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday at a ceremony here at Raj Bhawan. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur, ministers and others dignitaries.

With the induction of three new judges, the strength of the high court has risen to 12. Justice Ranjan Sharma and Justice Bipin Chander Negi advocates while Justice Rakesh Kainthla is from the judicial services.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India regarding appointment of three judges of the high court of Himachal Pradesh.

Born on August 21, 1968, Justice Sharma hails from Dharamshala in Kangra district. He did his schooling from Government School Dharamshala and was awarded gold medal in LL.B from Rohtak University.