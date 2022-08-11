3 people swept away after heavy rains in Maharashtra & MP; IMD predicts flash floods in Vidarbha

Two persons were later rescued, while efforts were on to trace the third person, he said.



In Nagpur, Regional Meteorological Centre scientist Dr Praveen Kumar told PTI that there was a "moderate risk of flash floods" in the next 24 hours in a few areas of Vidarbha districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Yavatmal.



Due to the low pressure system over MP, there are high chances of more rainfall which may cause flash flood conditions, he said.



The MeT office predicted heavy rains in MP and Vidarbha on Thursday and this may further induce the persistence of flash floods in the region.



Following heavy rains in Nagpur, all 16 gates of the Navegaon Khairi dam were opened, causing flooding in the Kanhan river, which choked all the intake well strainers, an official said.



There was no pumping from the Kanhan Water Treatment Plant since 3 am, affecting supply to many parts of Nagpur, he said.



In Chandrapur, some low-lying areas were flooded due to backwaters of the Wardha and Irai rivers.



A disaster management team from Nagpur went to Warora and Bhadravati tehsils in the morning to evacuate people residing near the Wardha river.



Civic officials shifted 332 flood-affected people to safer places, authorities said.



The district administration has already sounded an alert for low-lying villages located near the Wainganga river.



Some roads connecting Rajura, Ballarpur, Bamni, Warora and Wani were cut-off due to the inundation of bridges, officials said.



In Gondia and Bhandara, water entered many houses after heavy rains.



A number of families from Gaurinagar, Sanjaynagar, Pindkepaar in Gondia were shifted to safer places. A pregnant woman was rescued from Dhadri village and taken to the sub-district hospital of Tirora, an official said.



In Bhandara district, the Wainganga river has crossed the danger mark, officials said.



Collector Sandeep Kadam appealed to people to remain cautious and not to venture near the overflowing water bodies.



The administration on Thursday shifted 183 families from Tumsar tehsil in Bhandara to safer places, DDMO Abhishek Naamdas said.



All 33 gates of the Gosikhurd dam were opened to release water, an official said.