3 soldiers including two Agniveers die in avalanche strike at Siachen base camp

Three soldiers, including two Agniveers, lost their lives after an avalanche struck the Siachen base camp, the world’s highest battlefield, officials confirmed on Tuesday, 9 September.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday at an altitude of approximately 12,000 feet in the Siachen base camp area of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with the soldiers trapped while patrolling. A prompt rescue operation was launched, and the bodies were successfully retrieved, officials said.

Expressing her grief over the loss, Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers caught in an avalanche during patrolling in Siachen, Ladakh is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The country will always remain indebted to our martyrs and their families.”