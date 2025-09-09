3 soldiers including two Agniveers die in avalanche strike at Siachen base camp
Avalanches are frequent in the Siachen Glacier, one of the world's most inhospitable and strategically sensitive military outposts
Three soldiers, including two Agniveers, lost their lives after an avalanche struck the Siachen base camp, the world’s highest battlefield, officials confirmed on Tuesday, 9 September.
The tragic incident occurred on Sunday at an altitude of approximately 12,000 feet in the Siachen base camp area of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with the soldiers trapped while patrolling. A prompt rescue operation was launched, and the bodies were successfully retrieved, officials said.
Expressing her grief over the loss, Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers caught in an avalanche during patrolling in Siachen, Ladakh is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The country will always remain indebted to our martyrs and their families.”
Rising threat of avalanches in Siachen
Avalanches are a frequent hazard in the Siachen Glacier region, one of the most inhospitable and strategically sensitive military outposts in the world. The area’s extreme altitude, steep slopes, and heavy snowfall make it highly vulnerable to such natural disasters.
Experts have noted a worrying rise in the frequency and intensity of avalanches in the region over recent years. Climate change is believed to be a significant factor contributing to this increase, with rising temperatures causing glaciers to melt and destabilise, triggering more frequent snow and ice slides.
This trend poses serious challenges for the soldiers stationed in Siachen, who endure extreme weather conditions and difficult terrain as part of their duty to guard India’s northern frontier.
Note: This is a developing story; more details are awaited
