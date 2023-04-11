30-page chargesheet against UP man for tying stone to rat's tail and drowning it

UP Police have filed a 30-page chargesheet in a Budaun court against a man who allegedly tied a stone to a rat's tail and drowned it in a drain in November last year, an official said on Tuesday.

The police investigation joined "each and every sequence" and prepared the chargesheet based on the forensic report, videos in the media, and information collected from different departments, Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra told PTI.

Police sources said to make the chargesheet strong, the post-mortem examination report has been used as a base. The report indicated the rodent had lung and liver infection and died due to asphyxiation caused by lung infection.