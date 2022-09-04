3,000 CISF posts at airports abolished; private security guards inducted

He said private security agencies and their personnel to be deployed at the airports will be approved by BCAS and they will be governed by rules framed by it for aviation security.

A senior CISF officer said out of the total 3,049 abolished posts from its 33,000 strong aviation security group (ASG) deployed to guard 65 civil airports at present, 1,924 will be taken up by private security personnel, while the rest 1,125 posts are being used to strengthen security at other airports which require additional manpower due to their expansion or other security needs.

He said the private security personnel will function under its command at the airports, as per the mechanism devised by BCAS.

"Henceforth, any new induction of CISF at the airports will factor-in these new BCAS guidelines so that there is an appropriate mix of trained CISF and private security personnel along with technology tools," the officer said.

Going forward, the security fee burden on airport operators and passengers would not be calculated solely on the basis of CISF deployment costs as private security personnel salaries are much lower and hence these expenses can be utilised to cater to better meet increasing load of passengers on existing airports and for the new ones coming up in the future without comprising on security, he said.

The about 1.63 lakh personnel strong CISF is the national aviation security force and it was first inducted at the Jaipur airport in 2000, a decision taken by the central government after the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines aircraft that was taken to Kandhar in Afghanistan.