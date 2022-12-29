3,15,962 posts lying vacant in Railways, reveals RTI query

At present, 3,15,962 posts are vacant in the Railways, which has been revealed under the Right To Information.



RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh sought information about the vacant posts, by submitting an application in the Ministry of Railways.



According to the information provided to Gaur by the Ministry, 3,12,944 posts were vacant in Group C of the Railways till November 1 (Provisional).