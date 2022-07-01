32 IPS officers including Udaipur IG & SP transferred

Vikas Kumar, who was Ajmer SP, will now take charge of the new SP in Udaipur.



Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi was transferred to Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) as IG.



Ravidutt Gaur, IG Kota, has been made the new Police Commissioner of Jodhpur.



DCP Jodhpur East Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav was shifted to 9th Battalion of RAC in Tonk.



It may be noted that communal tension erupted in Jodhpur, hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in May.



Karauli SP Shailendra Singh Indolia was shifted to RPA as deputy director. Karauli had also witnessed communal tension in April. Dholpur SP Narayan Togas was made the new Karauli SP.



Sirohi SP Dharmendra Singh will take charge of Dholpur SP, replacing Togas.



Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi was transferred to RAC's 7th battalion in Bharatpur.