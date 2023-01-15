32 killed as Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport on Sunday, killing at least 32 people.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

While landing at the Pokhara airport around 11 am, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

At least 32 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage site, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Five Indians were among the total 10 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the Indian Embassy tweeted.