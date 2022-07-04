3.2-magnitude quake strikes J&K
According to a Met Department official, the epicentre of the tremor which occurred at 12.12 p.m. was in Doda region and at a depth of 5 km inside the earth
A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, although there was no immediate reports of any casualty or damage to property.
Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past as the valley is located in a seismic zone.
On October 8, 2005, a devastating earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC).
