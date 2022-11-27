343 fresh COVID-19 cases in India

India on Sunday recorded 343 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,71,562, while the number of active cases came down further to 5,263, according to Union health ministry data.



The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,30,612 with four more fatalities, including three reconciled by Kerala and one reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.