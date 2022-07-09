35.2 lakh Covid doses to expire in September, Tamil Nadu appeals for fresh stock

The Tamil Nadu health minister also apprised the Union minister that the state has been taking active measures to spread awareness among people to inoculate themselves and has conducted mega vaccination camps.



Even after all these attempts, more than 35 lakh people are to take the first dose of the vaccine while more than 1 crore people are to take the second dose of vaccine in the state.



The state public health department informed the Union health department of the mosquito menace in the state and the department fighting the spread of mosquito bite-related diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Filaria, and Japanese Encephalitis (JE).