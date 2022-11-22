36 killed, two missing in China plant fire

Thirty-six people have been killed and two remain missing after a fire broke out at a plant of a trading firm in central China, local authorities said on Tuesday.



It took firefighters more than four hours to douse the fire that broke out on Monday at the plant of the commerce and trade company in Wenfeng district of Anyang city in Henan province, according to the city's publicity department.



Firefighters put out the fire at around 11 pm on Monday, it said.