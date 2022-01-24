36 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 36 MMTS trains in Hyderabad on Monday due to operational reasons and maintenance activity.



Nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.



The authorities have also cancelled eight service between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and eight services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.



One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli have also been cancelled.