36 Muslims make it to 18th UP Assembly

In Nizamabad (Azamgarh), SP's 85-year-old veteran, Alam Badi, was re-elected defeating BJP's Manoj by a margin of 34,187 votes.



Kithore Assembly seat in Meerut saw a close contest between SP's Shahid Mazoor and BJP's Satvir Singh. Mazoor won the seat by a slender margin of 2,180 votes.



In Kundarki (Moradabad), SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq's son Zia-ur-Rehman trounced BJP's Kamal Kumar by 43,162 votes.



This time, while the SP fielded much smaller number of Muslim candidates -- 64 -- primarily in an attempt to shed the tag of its MY (Muslim - Yadav) combination being its core constituency, the BSP fielded 88 Muslims while the Congress fielded another 75.



Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, too, fielded over 60 candidates from the community. Though the manner in which the community voted, it appears mostly SP remained the top choice of Muslims while the BSP and AIMIM also got the support of the community in some seats. However, at the most they played spoilsport for the SP candidates who were trailing by slender margins.