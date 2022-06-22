37% of firms in India experienced a Cloud data breach in past year: Report

"Multi-Cloud environments are becoming the new norm for businesses in India. The journey to the cloud is also becoming more complex. Businesses are still learning and adapting to the security challenges of operating in the multi-cloud ecosystem," said Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director-India, Thales.



"It is important for organisations to constantly adapt to this rapidly changing environment and stay on top of the evolving trends of the industry," he added.



Despite security concerns, cloud adoption however continues to grow across India and the globe.



In 2021, organisations worldwide were using an average amount of 110 software as a service (SaaS) applications, compared with just eight in 2015.



Currently, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating with 72 per cent of organizations globally using multiple Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) providers - a significant jump from 57 per cent last year.