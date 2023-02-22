38 CBI requests seeking prior approval to act in corruption cases pending with govt depts: Official data

Thirty-eight CBI requests seeking prior approval to begin investigation into corruption cases against a total of 83 employees are pending with various central and state government departments, according to an official data.

Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act bars any police officer to "conduct any enquiry or inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant" without the previous approval of the competent authority.

Earlier in the day, the Centre accorded permission under Section 17 A to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for initiating a probe against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a case related to alleged collection of "political intelligence" through a Delhi government department.

The Section was inserted in the PC Act, 1988 through an amendment in 2018.