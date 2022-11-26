38 special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims from Telugu states

The South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating 38 Sabarimala special trains in December and January to clear the rush of Sabarimala pilgrims.



These trains will be operated between various destinations in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Kollam and Kottayam in Kerala.



According to SCR, Hyderabad-Kollam special trains will be operated every Monday on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2,9 and 16. The special trains between Kollam and Hyderabad will run every Tuesday on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Jauary 3,10 and 17.