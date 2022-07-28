39 MP school children administered COVID-19 vaccine with same syringe; FIR registered against vaccinator

A vaccinator allegedly used the same syringe to administer anti-COVID-19 vaccine to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, officials said on Thursday.



The parents of some of the children on Wednesday observed the vaccinator using the same syringe to inoculate the children and raised an alarm for the gross negligence on his part, they said.



The incident took place at the Jain Higher Secondary School in the city during a mega vaccination drive following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the vaccinator, identified as Jitendra Ahirwar, a district official said.